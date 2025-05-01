Which of the following statements about adult learners compared to their younger counterparts is true?
A
Younger learners typically have more life experience to draw upon than adult learners.
B
Adult learners are generally more self-directed in their learning than younger learners.
C
Younger learners usually prefer learning that is problem-centered rather than subject-centered.
D
Adult learners are less motivated by practical application than younger learners.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of adult learners versus younger learners. Adult learners often bring more life experience and tend to be more self-directed in their learning process.
Step 2: Analyze each statement by comparing it to established principles of adult learning theory, such as Knowles' Andragogy, which emphasizes self-direction and practical application in adult learning.
Step 3: Evaluate the first statement: 'Younger learners typically have more life experience to draw upon than adult learners.' Consider that adults usually have more life experience, so this statement is likely false.
Step 4: Evaluate the second statement: 'Adult learners are generally more self-directed in their learning than younger learners.' This aligns with adult learning theory, which suggests adults take more responsibility for their learning.
Step 5: Review the remaining statements about motivation and learning preferences, noting that adults are often motivated by practical application and prefer problem-centered learning, making those statements less accurate.
