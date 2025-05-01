According to psychologists who support the biopsychosocial approach, what is considered the primary cause of psychological disorders?
A
Genetic inheritance alone
B
Unconscious conflicts from childhood
C
A combination of biological, psychological, and social factors
D
Environmental toxins exclusively
1
Understand that the biopsychosocial approach in psychology emphasizes that psychological disorders are not caused by a single factor but by the interaction of multiple influences.
Recognize the three main components of this approach: biological factors (such as genetics and brain chemistry), psychological factors (such as emotions, thoughts, and behaviors), and social factors (such as family, culture, and environment).
Analyze why genetic inheritance alone or unconscious conflicts from childhood are insufficient explanations because they focus on only one aspect of the disorder's origin.
Consider how environmental toxins exclusively also fail to account for the complexity of psychological disorders, as they ignore psychological and social influences.
Conclude that the primary cause of psychological disorders, according to the biopsychosocial approach, is the combination and interaction of biological, psychological, and social factors.
