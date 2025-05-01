Which of the following statements about using personality tests in the workplace is true?
A
Personality tests are always free from bias and guarantee fair hiring decisions.
B
Personality tests are illegal to use in any employment context.
C
Personality tests can help employers match candidates to roles that fit their strengths and working styles.
D
Personality tests are designed to measure intelligence rather than behavioral traits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of personality tests in the workplace. These tests are designed to assess behavioral traits, preferences, and working styles rather than intelligence or cognitive ability.
Step 2: Recognize that personality tests are tools that can assist employers in making better hiring decisions by matching candidates' traits to job requirements, but they are not infallible and can have biases.
Step 3: Know the legal context: personality tests are generally legal to use in employment, provided they comply with employment laws and do not discriminate against protected groups.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to these facts: tests are not always free from bias, they are not illegal, they do not measure intelligence, and they can help match candidates to roles.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one highlighting that personality tests can help employers match candidates to roles that fit their strengths and working styles.
