Which of the following is a different learning style that audience members may have?
A
Auditory learning
B
Kinesthetic learning
C
Olfactory learning
D
Visual learning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of learning styles, which are different ways individuals prefer to receive and process information. Common learning styles include auditory, kinesthetic, and visual learning.
Step 2: Identify the learning styles listed in the problem: auditory learning (learning through listening), kinesthetic learning (learning through movement and touch), and olfactory learning (learning through smell).
Step 3: Recognize that olfactory learning is not typically classified as a common learning style in educational psychology, whereas visual learning (learning through seeing) is a widely recognized learning style.
Step 4: Compare the options to determine which one is different from the others in terms of common educational learning styles. Visual learning stands out as a distinct and commonly accepted style.
Step 5: Conclude that the different learning style among the options provided is visual learning, as it is a standard category alongside auditory and kinesthetic learning, unlike olfactory learning.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Psychological Subfields with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah