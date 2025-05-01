Which of the following is NOT an area that a sports psychologist would typically work in?
A
Helping teams develop effective communication and cohesion
B
Designing exercise equipment for improved physical training
C
Providing counseling for athletes coping with injury
D
Enhancing athletic performance through mental skills training
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of a sports psychologist, which primarily involves applying psychological principles to improve athletic performance, mental well-being, and team dynamics.
Step 2: Identify typical areas of work for sports psychologists, such as helping teams develop effective communication and cohesion, providing counseling for athletes coping with injury, and enhancing athletic performance through mental skills training.
Step 3: Recognize that designing exercise equipment is generally a task for professionals in biomechanics, kinesiology, or sports engineering, not sports psychology.
Step 4: Compare each option to the typical responsibilities of a sports psychologist to determine which one does not fit within their scope of work.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Designing exercise equipment for improved physical training' is NOT an area where a sports psychologist would typically work.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Psychological Subfields with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah