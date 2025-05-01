Which of the following subfields of psychology is correctly matched with an example?
A
Social psychology: Analyzing brain lesions in stroke patients
B
Cognitive psychology: Providing counseling for marital problems
C
Developmental psychology: Studying the effects of medication on neurotransmitters
D
Clinical psychology: Treating individuals with anxiety disorders
1
Step 1: Understand the main focus of each psychology subfield mentioned. For example, Social psychology studies how people interact and influence each other, Cognitive psychology focuses on mental processes like memory and problem-solving, Developmental psychology examines changes across the lifespan, and Clinical psychology deals with diagnosing and treating mental health disorders.
Step 2: Analyze the example given for Social psychology: 'Analyzing brain lesions in stroke patients.' Consider whether this activity aligns with studying social interactions or if it fits better with another subfield.
Step 3: Evaluate the example for Cognitive psychology: 'Providing counseling for marital problems.' Reflect on whether counseling fits within cognitive psychology or if it is more related to another area of psychology.
Step 4: Review the example for Developmental psychology: 'Studying the effects of medication on neurotransmitters.' Think about whether this example relates to developmental changes or if it is more connected to biological or clinical psychology.
Step 5: Confirm why 'Clinical psychology: Treating individuals with anxiety disorders' is the correct match by recognizing that clinical psychology specifically involves assessment and treatment of mental health issues, such as anxiety disorders.
