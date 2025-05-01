Which of the following best distinguishes reward power from coercive power in social psychology?
A
Reward power is based on the ability to provide positive outcomes, while coercive power is based on the ability to administer punishments or negative outcomes.
B
Both reward power and coercive power are forms of referent power, relying on personal admiration and respect.
C
Reward power and coercive power both rely solely on the authority's expertise in a given field.
D
Reward power involves influencing others through fear, whereas coercive power involves influencing others through offering incentives.
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'power' in social psychology, which refers to the capacity of an individual or group to influence the behavior of others.
Step 2: Identify the definition of reward power, which is the ability to influence others by providing positive outcomes or incentives, such as praise, bonuses, or privileges.
Step 3: Identify the definition of coercive power, which is the ability to influence others by administering punishments or negative outcomes, such as threats, penalties, or reprimands.
Step 4: Compare reward power and coercive power by focusing on the nature of the outcomes they use to influence others—reward power uses positive reinforcement, while coercive power uses negative reinforcement or punishment.
Step 5: Eliminate incorrect options by recognizing that both reward and coercive power are not forms of referent power (which is based on admiration), nor do they rely solely on expertise, and that reward power does not involve fear but positive incentives.
