In the context of social psychology, good communication skills in the workplace are most likely to reduce which of the following?
A
Organizational resources
B
Interpersonal conflicts among employees
C
Job satisfaction
D
Employee salaries
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the key concepts in the problem, specifically 'good communication skills' and their role in the workplace within social psychology.
Step 2: Recognize that good communication skills facilitate clearer understanding, reduce misunderstandings, and promote positive interactions among employees.
Step 3: Identify the possible outcomes listed: organizational resources, interpersonal conflicts among employees, job satisfaction, and employee salaries.
Step 4: Analyze which outcome is most directly influenced by communication skills. Good communication typically helps reduce misunderstandings and tensions, which are the root causes of interpersonal conflicts.
Step 5: Conclude that good communication skills are most likely to reduce 'interpersonal conflicts among employees' because effective communication improves relationships and cooperation.
