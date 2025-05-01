In social psychology, social identity groups can give individuals a sense of which of the following?
A
Sensory adaptation
B
Isolation
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Belonging
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of social identity groups in social psychology, which refers to groups with which individuals identify and feel a part of based on shared characteristics or social categories.
Recognize that social identity theory explains how belonging to these groups provides individuals with a sense of self and influences their behavior and attitudes.
Evaluate each option in the context of social identity: Sensory adaptation relates to perception, Isolation refers to being alone, and Cognitive dissonance involves conflicting beliefs, none of which directly relate to group membership.
Identify that the feeling most directly associated with social identity groups is 'Belonging,' as these groups fulfill the human need to feel connected and accepted by others.
Conclude that social identity groups give individuals a sense of belonging, which is fundamental to social cohesion and personal identity.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah