Which of the following is true of color vision testing?
A
It is not influenced by lighting conditions during the test.
B
It can accurately diagnose all types of visual acuity problems.
C
It is only necessary for individuals who report vision loss.
D
It is commonly used to detect color blindness, such as red-green deficiencies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that color vision testing is designed to assess an individual's ability to perceive colors correctly, particularly to identify color vision deficiencies like red-green color blindness.
Recognize that lighting conditions can influence the results of color vision tests because colors may appear differently under various lighting, so the statement that it is not influenced by lighting is false.
Know that color vision testing does not diagnose all types of visual acuity problems; visual acuity tests measure clarity or sharpness of vision, which is different from color perception.
Realize that color vision testing is not only necessary for individuals who report vision loss; it is often used as a screening tool, especially in professions where color discrimination is important.
Conclude that the true statement is that color vision testing is commonly used to detect color blindness, such as red-green deficiencies, which is its primary clinical purpose.
Watch next
Master Visual Stimuli with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah