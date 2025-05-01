Which of the following is true concerning the sensory perception of blind children?
A
Blind children often develop heightened abilities in other senses, such as hearing and touch, to compensate for the lack of visual input.
B
Blind children are unable to perceive spatial information through any sensory channel.
C
Blind children typically experience no difference in sensory perception compared to sighted children.
D
Blind children have reduced sensitivity in all sensory modalities compared to sighted children.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sensory compensation, which suggests that when one sense is impaired or absent, other senses may become more acute to compensate for the loss.
Recognize that in blind children, the lack of visual input often leads to enhanced abilities in other sensory modalities, such as hearing and touch, as their brains adapt to process information differently.
Evaluate the incorrect options by considering that blind children are still able to perceive spatial information through non-visual senses like hearing and touch, so the statement that they cannot perceive spatial information through any sensory channel is false.
Consider that blind children do experience differences in sensory perception compared to sighted children, often showing heightened sensitivity in some senses, so the option stating no difference is incorrect.
Acknowledge that blind children do not have reduced sensitivity in all sensory modalities; rather, some senses may become more sensitive, making that option false.
