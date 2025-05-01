Echoic memory lasts for a shorter duration than iconic memory.
Step 1: Understand the definitions of iconic and echoic memory. Iconic memory refers to the sensory memory for visual information, while echoic memory refers to the sensory memory for auditory information.
Step 2: Recognize that iconic memory briefly holds visual stimuli, such as images or scenes, for a very short duration (usually less than a second).
Step 3: Recognize that echoic memory briefly holds auditory stimuli, such as sounds or spoken words, for a slightly longer duration (typically a few seconds).
Step 4: Compare the types of information each memory stores: iconic memory is visual, and echoic memory is auditory.
Step 5: Evaluate the given statements based on these characteristics to identify the accurate description of the difference between echoic and iconic memory.
