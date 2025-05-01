Which of the following is NOT an example of visual communication?
A
A facial expression conveying emotion
B
A traffic light signaling drivers to stop or go
C
A spoken conversation between two people
D
A pie chart displaying survey results
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of visual communication, which involves conveying information or messages through visual means such as images, symbols, gestures, or written text.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it uses visual elements to communicate: a facial expression uses visual cues to show emotion; a traffic light uses colors and lights to signal drivers; a pie chart uses graphical representation to display data.
Step 3: Recognize that a spoken conversation relies on auditory communication, using sounds and words rather than visual signals.
Step 4: Conclude that the spoken conversation is NOT an example of visual communication because it does not use visual elements to convey information.
Step 5: Therefore, identify the correct answer as the spoken conversation between two people.
