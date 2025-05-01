Which of the following statements about weight in midlife is true?
A
Most adults experience gradual weight gain during midlife due to decreased metabolism and lifestyle changes.
B
Adults in midlife rarely experience any changes in body composition.
C
Significant weight loss is the most common trend among adults in midlife.
D
Weight typically decreases in midlife as metabolism speeds up.
1
Understand the context of weight changes during midlife, which typically refers to the period between approximately 40 to 65 years of age.
Recognize that metabolism generally slows down with age, meaning the body burns fewer calories at rest than it did in younger years.
Consider lifestyle factors common in midlife, such as decreased physical activity and changes in diet, which can contribute to gradual weight gain.
Evaluate the statements by comparing them to known physiological and behavioral trends: gradual weight gain is common, while significant weight loss or increased metabolism are less typical.
Conclude that the statement indicating most adults experience gradual weight gain due to decreased metabolism and lifestyle changes is consistent with psychological and physiological research on midlife weight trends.
