Which psychological perspective is best illustrated by the statement, "the eyes don't tell the brain what they see, the brain tells the eyes what to look for"?
Psychoanalytic theory
Behaviorism
Humanistic psychology
Cognitive psychology
Step 1: Understand the key idea in the statement: 'the eyes don't tell the brain what they see, the brain tells the eyes what to look for.' This suggests that perception is influenced by mental processes rather than just sensory input.
Step 2: Recall the main focus of each psychological perspective: Psychoanalytic theory emphasizes unconscious drives; Behaviorism focuses on observable behaviors and external stimuli; Humanistic psychology centers on personal growth and self-actualization; Cognitive psychology studies mental processes like thinking, memory, and perception.
Step 3: Analyze how the statement relates to these perspectives. Since it highlights the brain's role in guiding perception, it aligns with the study of internal mental processes.
Step 4: Recognize that Cognitive psychology is the perspective that investigates how the brain processes information, interprets sensory data, and influences behavior based on mental functions.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement best illustrates Cognitive psychology because it emphasizes the brain's active role in interpreting and directing sensory information.
