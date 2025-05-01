In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best defines 'theory of mind'?
A
The tendency to attribute one's own behavior to external causes and others' behavior to internal causes
B
The process of encoding, storing, and retrieving information in the brain
C
The belief that intelligence is a fixed trait that cannot be changed
D
The ability to understand that others have their own thoughts, feelings, and perspectives that may differ from one's own
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that 'theory of mind' is a psychological concept related to social cognition, which involves recognizing that other people have mental states such as beliefs, desires, and intentions that are different from one's own.
Step 2: Review the provided options carefully and identify which one aligns with this understanding. The key phrase to look for is the ability to comprehend others' thoughts and feelings as distinct from oneself.
Step 3: Eliminate options that describe unrelated psychological concepts, such as attribution biases (explaining behavior), memory processes (encoding, storing, retrieving), or beliefs about intelligence (fixed vs. growth mindset).
Step 4: Confirm that the correct definition of 'theory of mind' is the one that highlights understanding others' perspectives, thoughts, and feelings as separate from one's own.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of 'theory of mind' is the ability to understand that others have their own thoughts, feelings, and perspectives that may differ from one's own.
