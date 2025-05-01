Which branch of psychology is primarily concerned with how people think about, influence, and relate to one another?
A
Social psychology
B
Clinical psychology
C
Cognitive psychology
D
Developmental psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key focus of each branch of psychology mentioned: Clinical psychology deals with diagnosing and treating mental disorders; Cognitive psychology studies mental processes like memory and perception; Developmental psychology examines how people grow and change over their lifespan.
Understand that the question asks about how people think about, influence, and relate to one another, which involves social interactions and group dynamics.
Recognize that Social psychology specifically studies how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.
Match the description in the question to the branch that focuses on social behavior and interpersonal relationships, which is Social psychology.
Conclude that the correct answer is Social psychology because it directly addresses the processes of thinking about, influencing, and relating to others.
