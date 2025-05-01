Which of the following best explains how diverse cultural perspectives influence an individual's self-concept?
A
Cultural perspectives shape self-concept by providing different values, norms, and expectations that individuals use to define themselves.
B
Self-concept is entirely determined by biological factors and is unaffected by cultural perspectives.
C
Diverse perspectives have no impact on self-concept because self-concept is universal across all cultures.
D
Cultural perspectives only influence self-concept in collectivist societies, not in individualist societies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of self-concept, which refers to an individual's perception and understanding of themselves, including their beliefs, feelings, and thoughts about who they are.
Step 2: Recognize that self-concept is influenced by various factors, including biological, psychological, and social elements, with culture being a significant social factor.
Step 3: Analyze how cultural perspectives provide different values, norms, and expectations that shape how individuals view themselves, influencing aspects such as identity, roles, and behaviors.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by considering psychological research that shows self-concept is not solely biologically determined, nor is it universal and unaffected by culture, and that cultural influence occurs across both collectivist and individualist societies.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that cultural perspectives shape self-concept by providing diverse values, norms, and expectations that individuals use to define themselves.
