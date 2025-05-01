In cultural psychology, race is not considered a fixed biological or natural reality; rather, it is:
A
an unchanging genetic trait determined solely by DNA
B
a universal category with the same meaning across all cultures
C
a social construct shaped by historical, cultural, and societal factors
D
a purely individual characteristic unrelated to society
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of race from the perspective of cultural psychology, which emphasizes that race is not a fixed biological trait but rather a concept influenced by social factors.
Recognize that biological determinism (race as an unchanging genetic trait) is not supported by cultural psychology because genetic variation within so-called racial groups is often greater than between them.
Consider how cultural psychology views categories like race as shaped by historical, cultural, and societal contexts, meaning that the meaning and significance of race can vary across different societies and time periods.
Eliminate options that describe race as a universal category with the same meaning everywhere or as a purely individual characteristic unrelated to society, since these do not align with the cultural psychology perspective.
Conclude that the correct understanding of race in cultural psychology is that it is a social construct shaped by historical, cultural, and societal factors.
