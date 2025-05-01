Which of the following statements about ethnocentrism in cultural psychology is accurate?
A
Ethnocentrism encourages researchers to adopt a culturally relativistic perspective.
B
Ethnocentrism can lead researchers to misinterpret research findings by viewing other cultures through the lens of their own culture.
C
Ethnocentrism is not relevant to the interpretation of research findings in cultural psychology.
D
Ethnocentrism helps researchers avoid cultural bias when interpreting research findings.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of ethnocentrism. Ethnocentrism is the tendency to view one's own culture as superior and to use one's own cultural norms to judge other cultures.
Step 2: Recognize how ethnocentrism affects research in cultural psychology. It can bias researchers by causing them to interpret behaviors and findings from other cultures based on their own cultural standards.
Step 3: Contrast ethnocentrism with cultural relativism. Cultural relativism encourages understanding behaviors within the context of the culture in which they occur, avoiding judgment based on one's own culture.
Step 4: Evaluate the statements given. Identify which statement correctly reflects the impact of ethnocentrism on research interpretation, particularly its potential to cause misinterpretation.
Step 5: Conclude that the accurate statement is the one highlighting that ethnocentrism can lead researchers to misinterpret findings by viewing other cultures through their own cultural lens.
