In the context of cultural psychology, which statement best explains why problem behaviors are considered culturally determined?
A
Problem behaviors are solely the result of biological factors, regardless of culture.
B
Behaviors are labeled as problematic based on the norms and values of a specific culture.
C
Cultural influences have no impact on the perception of problem behaviors.
D
All cultures define problem behaviors in exactly the same way.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cultural psychology, which studies how cultural contexts influence human behavior and mental processes.
Step 2: Recognize that 'problem behaviors' are actions or patterns of behavior that a society or culture views as undesirable or maladaptive.
Step 3: Analyze how cultural norms and values shape what is considered acceptable or problematic behavior within a specific cultural group.
Step 4: Note that behaviors are not inherently problematic; rather, they are labeled as such based on the cultural context and the meanings assigned by that culture.
Step 5: Conclude that problem behaviors are culturally determined because different cultures have different standards, so the same behavior might be seen as problematic in one culture but not in another.
