Which concept in developmental psychology is described as a dynamic, two-way process that can be broken down into six phases?
A
Social referencing
B
Attachment
C
Object permanence
D
Reciprocal socialization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key terms in the question: the concept is from developmental psychology, involves a dynamic, two-way process, and can be broken down into six phases.
Recall definitions of the options: Social referencing involves infants looking to caregivers for cues; Attachment refers to emotional bonds; Object permanence is understanding objects exist when unseen; Reciprocal socialization is a bidirectional process where both child and caregiver influence each other.
Understand that the phrase 'dynamic, two-way process' points to interactions where both parties affect each other, which aligns with reciprocal socialization.
Recognize that reciprocal socialization is often described in phases, detailing how interactions evolve over time between child and caregiver.
Conclude that the concept described is reciprocal socialization, as it fits the description of a dynamic, two-way process with multiple phases.
