Which of the following best describes the two main divisions of the human nervous system?
A
The brain and the spinal cord
B
The central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system
C
The sympathetic nervous system and the parasympathetic nervous system
D
The somatic nervous system and the autonomic nervous system
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the human nervous system is broadly divided into two main parts based on their structure and function.
Step 2: Identify the Central Nervous System (CNS), which consists of the brain and the spinal cord, responsible for processing information and controlling most functions of the body and mind.
Step 3: Recognize the Peripheral Nervous System (PNS), which includes all the nerves outside the CNS and connects the CNS to limbs and organs, facilitating communication between the body and the brain.
Step 4: Differentiate these from other subdivisions such as the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems, which are parts of the autonomic nervous system, itself a subdivision of the PNS.
Step 5: Conclude that the two main divisions of the human nervous system are the Central Nervous System and the Peripheral Nervous System, as this classification covers the entire nervous system comprehensively.
Watch next
Master The Nervous System with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah