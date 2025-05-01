Step 1: Understand the key concepts provided in the options. The availability heuristic refers to judging the likelihood of events based on how easily examples come to mind. Confirmation bias is the tendency to search for or interpret information in a way that confirms one's preconceptions. The spotlight effect is the tendency to overestimate how much others notice our actions or appearance. The false consensus effect is the tendency to overestimate how much others share our beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors.