Which of the following concepts best explains Jennifer's belief that everyone thinks the exam is hard?
A
The availability heuristic
B
Confirmation bias
C
The false consensus effect
D
The spotlight effect
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts provided in the options. The availability heuristic refers to judging the likelihood of events based on how easily examples come to mind. Confirmation bias is the tendency to search for or interpret information in a way that confirms one's preconceptions. The spotlight effect is the tendency to overestimate how much others notice our actions or appearance. The false consensus effect is the tendency to overestimate how much others share our beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors.
Step 2: Analyze Jennifer's belief that everyone thinks the exam is hard. This belief involves assuming that others share her own opinion about the exam's difficulty.
Step 3: Match Jennifer's belief to the concept that involves overestimating the extent to which others share one's own views. This is the core idea behind the false consensus effect.
Step 4: Recognize that the false consensus effect explains why Jennifer might think that her perception of the exam being hard is a common or universal opinion.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, the false consensus effect best explains Jennifer's belief because it directly relates to assuming others think the same way she does.
