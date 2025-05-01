In cognitive psychology, which concept is most nearly the opposite of personal control?
A
Self-efficacy
B
Learned helplessness
C
Locus of control
D
Intrinsic motivation
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of personal control, which refers to an individual's belief in their ability to influence events and outcomes in their life.
Step 2: Review the given options and their meanings: Self-efficacy is the belief in one's own ability to succeed; Locus of control refers to whether one attributes outcomes to internal or external factors; Intrinsic motivation is doing something for internal satisfaction.
Step 3: Identify the concept that represents a lack of personal control or the belief that one cannot influence outcomes, which contrasts with personal control.
Step 4: Recognize that learned helplessness is a psychological condition where a person feels unable to control or change a situation, leading to passivity and resignation.
Step 5: Conclude that learned helplessness is most nearly the opposite of personal control because it embodies the absence of perceived control over events.
