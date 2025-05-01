In the context of cognitive psychology, how are victim blaming and lifestyle theory similar to each other?
A
Both focus primarily on the psychological traits of offenders rather than victims.
B
Both reject the influence of environmental factors in explaining victimization.
C
Both suggest that victims' behaviors or choices contribute to their likelihood of experiencing harm.
D
Both are based on the assumption that all individuals have equal risk of victimization regardless of their actions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of victim blaming, which involves attributing responsibility for a harmful event to the victim's behavior or choices rather than external factors or the offender's actions.
Step 2: Understand lifestyle theory in cognitive psychology, which suggests that certain behaviors, routines, or lifestyles increase an individual's risk of victimization by exposing them to dangerous situations.
Step 3: Identify the commonality between victim blaming and lifestyle theory: both imply that the victim's own actions or lifestyle choices contribute to their risk of harm or victimization.
Step 4: Recognize that both perspectives focus on the victim's role in the event, rather than emphasizing offender traits or broader environmental influences.
Step 5: Conclude that the similarity lies in the suggestion that victims' behaviors or choices contribute to their likelihood of experiencing harm, which aligns with the correct answer.
