In the context of cognitive psychology, why might an author intentionally use words with strong negative connotation in an excerpt?
To ensure the excerpt is suitable for all audiences regardless of context
To increase the complexity of the language and challenge the reader's vocabulary
To provide objective and unbiased information about the topic
To influence the reader's emotional response and shape their perception of the subject
Step 1: Understand the role of connotation in language, especially in cognitive psychology, where word choice can affect how information is processed and interpreted by readers.
Step 2: Recognize that words with strong negative connotations carry emotional weight, which can evoke specific feelings or reactions in the reader.
Step 3: Analyze how an author might use these emotionally charged words intentionally to influence the reader's emotional response, thereby shaping their perception or attitude toward the subject matter.
Step 4: Contrast this with other options, such as increasing vocabulary complexity or providing objective information, which do not align with the purpose of using emotionally charged language.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary reason for using words with strong negative connotation is to guide the reader's emotions and perceptions, making the message more persuasive or impactful.
