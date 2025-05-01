In cognitive psychology, cognition is generally thought to be governed primarily by which of the following?
A
Inherited reflex patterns that operate independently of learning and context
B
Mental processes such as perception, attention, memory, and reasoning that involve information processing
C
Observable stimulus-response associations without reference to internal mental states
D
Unconscious sexual and aggressive drives as the primary determinants of behavior
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cognition in cognitive psychology. Cognition refers to the mental processes involved in acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience, and the senses.
Step 2: Recognize that cognitive psychology focuses on internal mental processes rather than just observable behaviors or reflexes. This includes processes like perception, attention, memory, and reasoning.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by considering whether it emphasizes internal mental processes or external behaviors/reflexes. For example, inherited reflex patterns and observable stimulus-response associations focus on external or automatic responses, not cognition.
Step 4: Identify that unconscious drives (such as sexual and aggressive drives) are more related to psychoanalytic theory rather than cognitive psychology, which centers on information processing.
Step 5: Conclude that cognition is primarily governed by mental processes involving information processing, such as perception, attention, memory, and reasoning, which aligns with the core focus of cognitive psychology.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah