In cognitive psychology, what do cognitive psychologists primarily study?
A
Mental processes such as perception, attention, memory, language, problem solving, and decision making
B
How social and cultural forces influence group behavior and social identity
C
How hormones and neurotransmitters directly regulate organ systems in the body
D
How unconscious conflicts and early childhood experiences shape personality
1
Identify the main focus of cognitive psychology by understanding its core subject matter, which involves internal mental processes.
Recognize that cognitive psychologists study functions such as perception, attention, memory, language, problem solving, and decision making, which are all mental processes.
Differentiate cognitive psychology from other branches of psychology, such as social psychology (which studies social and cultural influences), biological psychology (which studies hormones and neurotransmitters), and psychoanalysis (which focuses on unconscious conflicts and early childhood experiences).
Understand that cognitive psychology emphasizes how people acquire, process, and store information, rather than external social factors or biological mechanisms.
Conclude that the primary study area of cognitive psychologists is mental processes like perception, attention, memory, language, problem solving, and decision making.
