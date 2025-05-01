In cognitive psychology, researchers primarily focus on which of the following?
A
Mental processes such as perception, attention, memory, language, and problem solving
B
Observable behavior and how it is shaped by reinforcement and punishment
C
Hormones, neurotransmitters, and other biochemical mechanisms underlying behavior
D
The effects of unconscious conflicts and early childhood experiences on personality development
1
Step 1: Understand the core focus of cognitive psychology, which is the study of internal mental processes rather than external behaviors or biological mechanisms.
Step 2: Recognize that cognitive psychology investigates how people perceive, attend to, remember, use language, and solve problems—these are all examples of mental processes.
Step 3: Differentiate cognitive psychology from other psychological approaches: behaviorism focuses on observable behavior and reinforcement; biological psychology studies biochemical mechanisms; psychoanalysis emphasizes unconscious conflicts and early experiences.
Step 4: Identify that the correct answer involves mental processes such as perception, attention, memory, language, and problem solving, as these are central to cognitive psychology.
Step 5: Conclude that cognitive psychology primarily focuses on understanding how these mental processes work and influence behavior, rather than focusing on external behavior alone or biological factors.
