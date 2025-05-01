In cognitive psychology, the cognitive perspective of psychology primarily focuses on:
A
Unconscious conflicts and early childhood experiences as determinants of behavior
B
Mental processes such as perception, memory, thinking, language, and problem solving
C
Observable behaviors and how they are shaped by reinforcement and punishment
D
How physiological processes and brain structures directly produce behavior
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the main focus of the cognitive perspective in psychology, which centers on internal mental processes rather than external behaviors or unconscious drives.
Understand that the cognitive perspective studies how people perceive, remember, think, use language, and solve problems, emphasizing conscious mental activities.
Contrast this with other perspectives: the psychodynamic perspective focuses on unconscious conflicts and early experiences; the behavioral perspective emphasizes observable behaviors shaped by reinforcement; and the biological perspective looks at physiological processes and brain structures.
Recognize that the correct answer highlights mental processes such as perception, memory, thinking, language, and problem solving as the core of the cognitive perspective.
Summarize that the cognitive perspective is about understanding how people process information internally to explain behavior, rather than focusing on unconscious motives, external behaviors, or biological bases alone.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah