Which psychologist is most closely associated with the rise of cognitive psychology?
A
Ulric Neisser
B
Sigmund Freud
C
Ivan Pavlov
D
B. F. Skinner
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about identifying the psychologist most closely associated with the rise of cognitive psychology.
Step 2: Recall that cognitive psychology focuses on mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving, and emerged as a reaction to behaviorism.
Step 3: Review the contributions of the listed psychologists: Sigmund Freud is known for psychoanalysis, Ivan Pavlov for classical conditioning, B. F. Skinner for operant conditioning, and Ulric Neisser for founding cognitive psychology.
Step 4: Recognize that Ulric Neisser is often credited with formally establishing cognitive psychology as a distinct field through his 1967 book titled 'Cognitive Psychology'.
Step 5: Conclude that the psychologist most closely associated with the rise of cognitive psychology is Ulric Neisser.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah