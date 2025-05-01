In cognitive psychology, what term best describes a psychologist who emphasizes internal mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem solving?
A
Psychoanalyst
B
Humanistic psychologist
C
Cognitive psychologist
D
Behaviorist
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key focus of the psychologist described in the problem: internal mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem solving.
Recall the main psychological perspectives and their focus areas: Psychoanalysts emphasize unconscious drives, Humanistic psychologists focus on personal growth and self-actualization, Behaviorists study observable behavior and external stimuli.
Understand that Cognitive psychologists specifically study internal mental processes like thinking, memory, and problem solving.
Match the description given in the problem to the perspective that emphasizes these internal processes, which is the Cognitive psychologist.
Conclude that the term best describing such a psychologist is 'Cognitive psychologist' based on the focus on internal mental processes.
