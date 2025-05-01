In cognitive psychology, which statement best describes the relationship between cognition and learning?
A
Cognition refers to mental processes (e.g., attention, memory, reasoning), while learning refers to relatively lasting changes in behavior or knowledge due to experience.
B
They are the same thing; cognition and learning are interchangeable terms.
C
Learning is a subset of cognition that occurs only through classical conditioning.
D
Cognition occurs only in humans, whereas learning occurs only in nonhuman animals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved. 'Cognition' refers to the mental processes such as attention, memory, reasoning, and problem-solving that occur within the mind.
Step 2: Define 'learning' as a relatively lasting change in behavior or knowledge that results from experience, which can involve acquiring new skills, information, or behaviors.
Step 3: Analyze the relationship between cognition and learning by recognizing that cognition encompasses the mental activities that support learning, but learning specifically refers to the outcome or change resulting from experience.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by noting that cognition and learning are not interchangeable terms, learning is not limited to classical conditioning, and both cognition and learning occur across humans and nonhuman animals.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is that cognition involves mental processes, while learning refers to the lasting changes in behavior or knowledge due to experience.
