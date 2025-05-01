In the context of group decision making, which phenomenon describes the tendency for group members to prioritize harmony and consensus over critical evaluation of alternatives?
A
Cognitive dissonance
B
Social facilitation
C
Deindividuation
D
Groupthink
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is group decision making and the behavior of group members during this process.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the given terms: Cognitive dissonance (internal conflict from holding contradictory beliefs), Social facilitation (improved performance in the presence of others), and Deindividuation (loss of self-awareness in groups).
Step 3: Recognize that the question asks for the phenomenon where group members prioritize harmony and consensus over critical evaluation, which involves suppressing dissent to maintain group cohesion.
Step 4: Identify that this description matches the concept of Groupthink, a psychological phenomenon where the desire for unanimity overrides realistic appraisal of alternatives.
Step 5: Conclude that Groupthink is the correct answer because it specifically refers to the tendency in groups to avoid conflict and critical thinking to preserve harmony.
