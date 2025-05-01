Which of the following is an example of classical conditioning?
A
A rat presses a lever to receive food as a reward.
B
A dog salivates when it hears a bell that has been repeatedly paired with food.
C
A student studies harder after receiving praise for good grades.
D
A child learns to ride a bicycle by watching an older sibling.
Understand the concept of classical conditioning: it is a learning process where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response.
Identify the components of classical conditioning in the example: the neutral stimulus (bell) is paired repeatedly with the unconditioned stimulus (food), which naturally causes salivation (unconditioned response).
Recognize that after repeated pairings, the neutral stimulus (bell) alone elicits salivation, now called the conditioned response.
Compare this with other options that involve different types of learning, such as operant conditioning (lever pressing for food) or observational learning (learning by watching).
Conclude that the example where a dog salivates to a bell paired with food is a clear illustration of classical conditioning.
