In the context of social psychology, some apps assist leaders in performing consideration behaviors by:
A
Enforcing strict adherence to organizational rules
B
Limiting opportunities for team collaboration
C
Focusing solely on task completion without regard for team morale
D
Facilitating regular feedback and communication with team members
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'consideration behaviors' in social psychology, which refers to leadership actions that show concern for the well-being and needs of team members, fostering positive relationships and morale.
Analyze each option given in the problem to see if it aligns with the idea of consideration behaviors: enforcing strict rules, limiting collaboration, focusing only on tasks, or facilitating communication.
Recognize that enforcing strict rules, limiting collaboration, and focusing solely on tasks are more aligned with task-oriented leadership rather than consideration behaviors, as they do not prioritize team members' feelings or feedback.
Identify that facilitating regular feedback and communication directly supports consideration behaviors by promoting open dialogue, understanding, and support within the team.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that enhances interpersonal relations and team morale, which is facilitating regular feedback and communication with team members.
