In social psychology, the primary way that peers influence political socialization is to:
A
Encourage conformity to group norms and attitudes regarding politics
B
Directly teach formal political knowledge and history
C
Determine an individual's socioeconomic status
D
Provide access to mass media and political news
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: political socialization, which refers to the process by which individuals acquire their political beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors.
Understand the role of peers in social psychology, which often involves influencing attitudes and behaviors through social interaction and group dynamics.
Recognize that peers typically influence political socialization by encouraging conformity to the norms and attitudes prevalent within their social group, rather than by directly teaching formal political knowledge or determining socioeconomic status.
Eliminate options that do not align with the typical peer influence mechanisms, such as directly teaching formal political knowledge, determining socioeconomic status, or providing access to mass media, which are usually influenced by family, institutions, or media sources.
Conclude that the primary way peers influence political socialization is by encouraging conformity to group norms and attitudes regarding politics.
