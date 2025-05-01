Multiple Choice
In the context of the organization of the nervous system, what is the primary function of the semicircular canals as studied in AP Psychology?
True or False: If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The peripheral nervous system is comprised of nerves outside the brain and the spinal cord.
Which of the following statements is true about the autonomic nervous system?
I) It is a division of the central nervous system.
II) It primarily innervates organs, glands, and vessels.
III) It controls involuntary movement.