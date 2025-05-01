Multiple Choice
A frontal lobe area involved in inhibiting behavior is less active in extraverts than in introverts.
True or False: If false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The peripheral nervous system is comprised of nerves outside the brain and the spinal cord.
Which of the following statements is true about the autonomic nervous system?
I) It is a division of the central nervous system.
II) It primarily innervates organs, glands, and vessels.
III) It controls involuntary movement.
The ________ system is likely active during a difficult exam while the _______ system is likely active while relaxing.