In the context of social psychology and traffic behavior, you _______ see stop signs on limited access highways.
A
always
B
frequently
C
rarely
D
occasionally
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which relates to social psychology and traffic behavior, specifically focusing on the frequency of encountering stop signs on limited access highways.
Step 2: Recall the characteristics of limited access highways, which are designed for uninterrupted traffic flow with controlled entry and exit points, minimizing stops.
Step 3: Recognize that stop signs are typically used to control traffic at intersections or points where vehicles must yield or stop, which are uncommon on limited access highways.
Step 4: Evaluate the options given (always, frequently, rarely, occasionally) in light of the design and purpose of limited access highways, considering that stop signs would disrupt the flow of traffic.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate choice is 'rarely,' as stop signs are seldom present on limited access highways due to their design to facilitate continuous traffic movement.
