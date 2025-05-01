In social psychology, spreading information with the purpose of supporting a cause is best described as which of the following?
A
Conformity
B
Rumor
C
Obedience
D
Propaganda
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms provided in the problem: Conformity, Rumor, Obedience, and Propaganda. Each term has a specific meaning in social psychology.
Step 2: Define 'Conformity' as the act of changing one's behavior or beliefs to match those of others, usually due to real or imagined group pressure.
Step 3: Define 'Rumor' as unverified information that spreads informally, often without a clear purpose or intent to support a cause.
Step 4: Define 'Obedience' as following direct orders or commands from an authority figure, which is different from voluntarily spreading information.
Step 5: Define 'Propaganda' as the deliberate spreading of information, ideas, or rumors with the purpose of influencing public opinion or supporting a specific cause, which matches the description in the problem.
