In social psychology, which theory emphasizes the analysis of costs and rewards to determine the degree of equity in a relationship?
A
Cognitive dissonance theory
B
Exchange theory
C
Attachment theory
D
Social identity theory
1
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about a theory in social psychology that focuses on analyzing costs and rewards to determine equity in relationships.
Recall the definitions of the given theories: Cognitive dissonance theory deals with mental discomfort from conflicting beliefs; Attachment theory focuses on emotional bonds; Social identity theory relates to group membership and self-concept.
Understand that the theory involving costs and rewards in relationships is about evaluating the balance or fairness between what each person gives and receives.
Recognize that Exchange theory specifically examines social interactions as transactions where individuals seek to maximize rewards and minimize costs, aiming for equitable relationships.
Conclude that the theory emphasizing cost-reward analysis to determine equity in relationships is Exchange theory.
