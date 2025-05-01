According to research in social psychology, which of the following statements about high school students and alcohol consumption is most accurate?
A
The majority of high school students drink alcohol on a regular basis.
B
Most high school students do not drink alcohol frequently.
C
High school students are required by law to drink alcohol.
D
Almost all high school students abstain from alcohol entirely.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about alcohol consumption patterns among high school students based on social psychology research.
Step 2: Recognize that the question asks for the most accurate statement regarding how frequently high school students consume alcohol.
Step 3: Recall that research in social psychology often shows that while some high school students do drink alcohol, the majority do not consume it regularly or frequently.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement: the first suggests regular drinking by the majority, which is generally not supported by research; the third is factually incorrect as drinking is illegal for minors; the fourth suggests almost all abstain, which is an overgeneralization.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement aligns with research indicating that most high school students do not drink alcohol frequently.
