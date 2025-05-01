According to the Hawthorne effect, when do employees typically become more productive?
A
When they work in complete isolation from others
B
When they know they are being observed by management or researchers
C
When they are given higher salaries regardless of supervision
D
When they are assigned repetitive tasks with no variation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Hawthorne effect, which is a psychological phenomenon where individuals modify their behavior in response to their awareness of being observed.
Step 2: Recognize that this effect was first identified during studies at the Hawthorne Works factory, where workers' productivity increased when they knew they were being watched.
Step 3: Analyze the given options to see which aligns with the core idea of the Hawthorne effect—improved productivity due to observation rather than other factors like isolation, salary, or task variation.
Step 4: Identify that the correct scenario is when employees know they are being observed by management or researchers, as this awareness leads to increased effort and productivity.
Step 5: Conclude that the Hawthorne effect highlights the impact of social and psychological factors, such as attention and observation, on employee performance.
