In the context of stress and emergency response, how long should Jamal wait before administering a second dose of naloxone if the individual does not respond to the first dose?
A
2 to 3 minutes
B
1 hour
C
10 to 15 minutes
D
30 seconds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Naloxone is a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses by quickly restoring normal breathing.
Recognize the importance of timing: After administering the first dose of naloxone, it is crucial to wait an appropriate amount of time to observe if the individual responds before giving a second dose.
Recall standard emergency response guidelines: Medical protocols typically recommend waiting 2 to 3 minutes after the first dose to allow the medication to take effect.
Consider the risks of waiting too long or too short: Waiting less than 2 minutes may not give the naloxone enough time to work, while waiting too long could delay critical intervention.
Conclude that the recommended waiting period before administering a second dose of naloxone is 2 to 3 minutes if there is no response to the first dose.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah