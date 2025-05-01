Which of the following best describes deindividuation in the context of stress and social psychology?
A physiological response involving increased heart rate and adrenaline release during periods of acute stress
A psychological state in which individuals lose their sense of personal identity and self-awareness, often leading to impulsive and unrestrained behavior in group settings
A coping mechanism where people consciously avoid stressful situations by isolating themselves from others
A process by which individuals develop a stronger sense of self and personal responsibility when exposed to stressful situations
Step 1: Understand the concept of deindividuation by breaking down the term. 'De-' means loss or removal, and 'individuation' refers to the process of becoming an individual with a distinct identity.
Step 2: Recognize that in social psychology, deindividuation refers to a psychological state where individuals lose their sense of personal identity and self-awareness, especially in group contexts.
Step 3: Connect this loss of self-awareness to behavioral outcomes, such as impulsive, unrestrained, or sometimes antisocial behavior, which can occur because individuals feel less accountable when they are part of a group.
Step 4: Differentiate deindividuation from physiological stress responses (like increased heart rate), coping mechanisms (like isolation), and processes that increase personal responsibility, as these do not capture the core idea of losing self-identity in groups.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of deindividuation in the context of stress and social psychology is the psychological state involving loss of personal identity and self-awareness leading to impulsive behavior in group settings.
