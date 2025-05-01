Which of the following is a potential people-change issue that organizations may face when addressing stress in the workplace?
A
Increased investment in physical infrastructure
B
Resistance to new policies or procedures aimed at reducing stress
C
Implementation of new accounting software
D
Changes in external market competition
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about identifying potential people-change issues when organizations address workplace stress.
Step 2: Recognize that people-change issues refer to challenges related to human behavior, attitudes, and acceptance of changes within the organization.
Step 3: Evaluate each option to see if it relates to human factors or organizational behavior changes rather than technical or external factors.
Step 4: Identify that 'Resistance to new policies or procedures aimed at reducing stress' directly involves people's reactions and acceptance, making it a people-change issue.
Step 5: Conclude that options like increased investment in physical infrastructure, new accounting software, or changes in external market competition are not primarily people-change issues but rather technical or external changes.
