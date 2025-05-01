According to research in developmental psychology, why are teens generally more susceptible to the effects of drugs than adults?
A
Because teens have fully matured neurotransmitter systems, making them more sensitive to all substances.
B
Because adults have a faster metabolism, making drugs less effective for them.
C
Because the adolescent brain is still developing, particularly in areas related to impulse control and decision-making.
D
Because teens have a higher body mass index than adults, leading to greater drug absorption.
1
Understand that the question is about developmental psychology, focusing on brain development during adolescence.
Recognize that the adolescent brain is still maturing, especially in regions like the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for impulse control and decision-making.
Consider how this ongoing development affects teens' susceptibility to drugs, making them more vulnerable to the effects because their regulatory systems are not fully developed.
Evaluate the incorrect options by comparing them to established scientific knowledge: teens do not have fully matured neurotransmitter systems, metabolism differences do not fully explain susceptibility, and body mass index is not the primary factor in drug absorption related to susceptibility.
Conclude that the key reason teens are more susceptible to drugs is due to the ongoing development of brain areas critical for controlling impulses and making decisions, which influences their behavior and response to substances.
