Body language and facial expression are examples of which of the following?
A
Verbal reasoning
B
Cognitive appraisal
C
Classical conditioning
D
Nonverbal communication
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. 'Body language' and 'facial expression' refer to ways people communicate without using words.
Step 2: Review the answer choices and their meanings: 'Verbal reasoning' involves using words and language to solve problems; 'Cognitive appraisal' is the process of interpreting and evaluating a situation; 'Classical conditioning' is a learning process involving associations between stimuli.
Step 3: Recognize that 'body language' and 'facial expression' do not involve spoken or written words, so they are not examples of verbal reasoning.
Step 4: Note that these behaviors are forms of communication that convey emotions or intentions through physical cues, which fits the concept of 'nonverbal communication.'
Step 5: Conclude that the correct category for body language and facial expressions is 'nonverbal communication,' as they transmit messages without the use of words.
